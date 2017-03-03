Avista CEO made $4.5M in 2016

Scott Morris (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The CEO of Avista made a whopping $4.5 million in 2016.

Scott Morris, the Chairman, President and CEO of Avista, previously made $3.6 million in 2015 but made $5.5 million in 2014.

His salary was outlined in Avista’s preliminary proxy statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Moriss’ base salary for 2016 was $796,922. He was awarded more than $1.8 million in stock awards, another nearly $1.1 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $723,000 in the increased value of his pension and a $12,000 company match to his 401K.

