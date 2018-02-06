EWU makes moves to bring programs Spokane's University District

Photo: EWU

SPOKANE, Wash.—Avista Development revealed plans for a new building in Spokane’s University District Tuesday, and with it some new tenants.

The Catalyst Building will be primarily occupied by Eastern Washington University’s Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and Visual Communication Design programs, according to Avista authorities.

Those programs would be moving to the area from the Cheney campus.

Avista officials said this would be the first building in a series of developments in the area. Avista chairman and CEO Scott Morris said he was excited to see what this new development would bring to Spokane.

“We’re thrilled to be the catalyst for expanding Spokane’s urban core,” said Scott Morris, Chairman and CEO of Avista. “This development will add to the vibrancy of the University District and will drive further economic development in the city.”

Avista representatives said the 150,000 square-foot building will be the first office building in the state constructed out of environmentally friendly cross-laminated timber, and will be connected to an energy resource sharing eco-district planned for the development.



