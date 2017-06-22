Man walks away after water rescue near Monroe Street Bridge

Photo courtesy of Erik Lindebak.

SPOKANE, Wash.-- A man walked away with the help of first responders after a water rescue near the Monroe Street Bridge Thursday morning.

See the man from the river walking with first responders. Seems shaken but ok. — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) June 22, 2017

Emergency crews responded to reports of a water rescue near the bridge.

Authorities said a man was contacted on scene. Crews said he did not jump from the bridge, but instead got in on the south side and tried to swim to the other side.

Traffic in the area was blocked as crews attempted to reach the man.

Police and first responders at the Spokane River near Monroe bridge for water rescue. Told a man attempted to swim across the river. pic.twitter.com/veHw25hMLH — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) June 22, 2017

