Man walks away after water rescue near Monroe Street Bridge

Staff , KREM 9:21 AM. PDT June 22, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.-- A man walked away with the help of first responders after a water rescue near the Monroe Street Bridge Thursday morning.

 

 

Emergency crews responded to reports of a water rescue near the bridge.

Authorities said a man was contacted on scene. Crews said he did not jump from the bridge, but instead  got in on the south side and tried to swim to the other side. 

Traffic in the area was blocked as crews attempted to reach the man.

 

