Authorities investigating car found in Spokane River

Police on scene of a water rescue near S. Riverton and Desmet. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police and Spokane Fire are investigating after a car was found in the Spokane River Wednesday morning.

SFD confirmed no person was found in the car.

SFD investigating car found in Spokane river. pic.twitter.com/lXEq9gq5ED — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 1, 2017

Crews found a license plate near the car, but are unsure if it is from the vehicle. Police ran the plate and traced it back to a stolen car.

KREM 2 is on the scene working to confirm details.

(© 2017 KREM)