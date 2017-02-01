KREM
Authorities investigating car found in Spokane River

Rob Harris , KREM 9:42 AM. PST February 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police and Spokane Fire are investigating after a car was found in the Spokane River Wednesday morning. 

SFD confirmed no person was found in the car. 

 

 

Crews found a license plate near the car, but are unsure if it is from the vehicle. Police ran the plate and traced it back to a stolen car. 

KREM 2 is on the scene working to confirm details. 

 

(© 2017 KREM)


