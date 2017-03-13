Around 1,500 erroneously notified of warrants for arrest due to glitch

Around 1,500 people were incorrectly notified of warrants for their arrest on Monday, then issed a correction.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Around 1,500 people were incorrectly texted a notification of a warrant for their arrest on Monday.

The Spokane Municipal Court recently adopted a text messaging system that notifies people of their court dates as well as warrants for their arrest.

“So this morning, a number of texts were erroneously sent out to folks, including to one of our court administrators,” said Howard Delaney, the court administrator.

Delaney said they realized there was an error immediately and sent out a correction within the hour.

“It’s kind of one of those things that you try to do some new customer service things and there are some glitches in the process,” he said.

Delaney said they got some calls about the error and did not expect it to happen again.

“We’ve changed both the internal process and the IT process,” he said. “Sometimes it’s just one of the prices of innovation.”

