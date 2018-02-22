Armed teachers: Local schools weigh in on the debate

(Photo: maroke, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the current climate of finding a solution to end gun violence, KREM 2 reached out to local schools to see how they are responding to the idea of arming teachers.

In a series of tweets Thursday, President Donald Trump said he wants “to look at the possibility of giving ‘concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience.” He continued by saying a gun free school “is a magnet for bad people.”

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

The president’s tweets have brought to light a split on the issue of arming teachers. Some say they like the idea while others say they don’t.

Communications director with Spokane Public Schools, Kevin Morrison, said none of the district’s teachers have expressed interest in being armed. Officials said, rather, the next step is to focus on training and awareness.

Freeman Superintendent Randy Russell said he has not heard any requests from teachers who want to arm themselves. He said the district is more focused on working with experts and local law enforcement when it comes to gun violence.

At Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, officials were unable to speak for the district. President Bruce Twitchell said he’s heard form teachers on both sides of the issue. However, the Idaho Education Association’s position on arming teachers is maintaining a safer environment, free of guns and deadly weapons.

In early 2017, an Idaho school district in Grangeville approved a policy that allows trained staff and teachers to carry guns. At that time, school’s leaders of Mountain View School District told KREM 2 they have wanted to arm teachers because they are unable to afford school resource officers.

In 2013, the Lake Pend Orielle School board in Sandpoint proposed a similar policy but it did not have enough support at less than 10-percent of district teachers.

Both Washington and Idaho have state laws that make it illegal for anyone, including resource officers, to have a firearm or other deadly weapons on school property. This is why you might see “gun free zone” signs posted outside schools.

