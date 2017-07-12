Armed robbery suspect not found after stolen vehicle located abandoned

SPOKANE, Wash.— Law enforcement is still searching for an armed robbery suspect after authorities located a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the 2016 Hyundai Veloster was stolen earlier Tuesday by a man armed with a knife.

Reports said the vehicle was located abandoned near Atlantic and Lyons area just before midnight Tuesday. The vehicle was spotted by a citizen who recognized it.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers both responded to the scene.

Detectives will process the vehicle for possible evidence to identify the suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male, 25-30 years old, medium or muscular build, a shaved head and tattoos on his arms and neck.

Law enforcement said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information regarding this incident or sees this vehicle is asked to call 911.

