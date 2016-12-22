Spokane Co. woman meets with first responders who saved her life

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A woman who paramedics thought was dead said she gotten a second chance at life thanks their help.

On Thursday, Terri Ann Chott met the paramedics and Life Flight crew to thank them for saving her life.

"I knew there was a lot of people involved, but to see and put a name to their faces means everything to me," Chott said.

She said Life Flight, Fire District 4 and Deer Park Paramedics are the reason she is alive.

“I was taking my kids for a walk near the Dragoon Campground. I just didn't feel very good at all and my first instinct was to get home with the kids," Chott said.

Chott had walking pneumonia and went into cardiac arrest. It wasn't long before her heart stopped beating and medics weren't sure she would make it.

Crystal Broous, an EMT with Deer Park Paramedics was one of the first responders.

"It wasn't looking good at all,” Broous said.

Crews called in Life Flight and continued with CPR for about 40 minutes.

"They never let up, not for one second," Chott said.

The first responders said they have never seen CPR keep someone alive for that long. When Life Flight arrived they took Chott to Sacred Heart Hospital.

"I looked at the life flight medic and said I've done everything, what else can you help me with," Broous said.

Fully recovered, Chott met with the first responders at Fire Station 4 to thank them for doing whatever they could to save her life.

"Now I've got to be a nice person because I've been given this wonderful second chance" Chott said.

"The timing of everything still amazes me. They'll be my heroes forever."

