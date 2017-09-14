Area schools show support for Freeman High School

photo by Pam Kellogg

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Local schools came together to show their support for Freeman High School and the people affected by the shooting Thursday.

A student sent an email to Lewis and Clark High School administration Wednesday. It said they wanted to organize a way for the Tigers to stand in solidarity with the Freeman Scotties.

Senior Belma Alagic organized a poster signing for her classmates to write messages of kindness for the Freeman community.

“Even if it’s something small like a poster that just has some kind words on it telling Freeman to stay strong. It’s nice to know your peers that are the same age, care about you,” said Alagic.

Students all around the country are showing their support by wearing Freeman’s school colors, blue and white.

One student, Timothy Senchenko, taped “Freeman Strong” onto a blue shirt.

“I just want to support that school and show them that we love them no matter what,” said Senchenko.

Students at other schools also wanted to show their support for Freeman. KREM received some pictures of them showing that support from Medical Lake HS, Shadle Park HS, East Valley HS and Mount Spokane HS.

