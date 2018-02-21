Animal overpass takes shape over I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The first ever wildlife crossing bridge on I-90 is taking shape.

The bridge is in the Snoqualmie Pass area. WSDOT has finished up building arches that will act as a support for the crossing. Workers will then create a path on the top of it for animals to walk over the freeway. The bridge is part of a project that aims to bring 20 animal crossings on I-90.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019. After the entire bridge is completed, tall fencing will be installed along I-90 and the overcrossing to funnel wildlife up and over the structure.

WSDOT officials hope this will minimize impacts to the environment and improve movement of wildlife.

