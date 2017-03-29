KREM
Celebrity chef Alton Brown visits local Spokane eateries

Staff , KREM 10:43 PM. PDT March 29, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Renowed chef and TV personality Alton Brown visited Spokane on Wednesday ahead of his show at the INB Performing Arts Center.

In a Facebook post, Brown had asked Spokanites to direct him to the city’s finest dining establishments earlier this year.

Wednesday, Brown started with coffee at Vessel Roasters on North Monroe. 

 

Round and round I go. Where I stop...cortados usually. #ABRoadEatsSpokane

A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on

He then asked his Instagram followers to identify where he was – inside of Atticus Coffee and Gifts, on Howard.

 

Okay, Spokane...where am I?

A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on

He stopped (and tweeted) about his afternoon pick-me-up at Coeur Coffee, also on Monroe before wrapping up his Inland Northwest instagramming with a photo of his dinner at Ruins Spokane.

 

 

Last time Brown was in town, he visited Indaba Coffee, Coeur Coffee, the Scoop and Stella’s Café.

Brown is performing at the INB Performing Arts Center on March 29. Brown’s show “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science" features everything from songs to multimedia presentations and potentially dangerous food demonstrations.

