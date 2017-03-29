Chef Alton Brown attends "Meet The Author" at Apple Store Soho on November 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) (Photo: Brad Barket, 2013 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Renowed chef and TV personality Alton Brown visited Spokane on Wednesday ahead of his show at the INB Performing Arts Center.

In a Facebook post, Brown had asked Spokanites to direct him to the city’s finest dining establishments earlier this year.

Wednesday, Brown started with coffee at Vessel Roasters on North Monroe.

Round and round I go. Where I stop...cortados usually. #ABRoadEatsSpokane A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

He then asked his Instagram followers to identify where he was – inside of Atticus Coffee and Gifts, on Howard.

Okay, Spokane...where am I? A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

He stopped (and tweeted) about his afternoon pick-me-up at Coeur Coffee, also on Monroe before wrapping up his Inland Northwest instagramming with a photo of his dinner at Ruins Spokane.

I ruined my afternoon. I didn't. But I totally did. Bacon burger + Italian beef + a Paper Plane cocktail. @ruins.spokane #ABRoadEatsSpokane A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Last time Brown was in town, he visited Indaba Coffee, Coeur Coffee, the Scoop and Stella’s Café.

Brown is performing at the INB Performing Arts Center on March 29. Brown’s show “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science" features everything from songs to multimedia presentations and potentially dangerous food demonstrations.

