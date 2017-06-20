Airway Heights first responders to participate in active shooter drill

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – First responders in Airway Heights will participate in a live, active shooter drill at Sunset Elementary on Wednesday, June 21.

Members of the Airway Heights Fire Department, Airway Heights Police Department, American Medical Response, Fire District 10, Cheney School District, Eastern Washington University Police and Fairchild Air Force Base will begin the drill at 8:30 a.m.

The City of Airway Heights has assembled a team of experts for the event. Officials said this moves beyond classroom training for professionals to offer an opportunity to actively participate in an emergency scenario in a school environment. First responders will work to create a local plan for survival and post-event recovery.

The active shooter drill will bring together various stakeholders to experience the scenario, then discuss how first responders can work together in developing a plan.

