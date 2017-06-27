Airman found dead in Fairchild AFB dorm room

120409-fairchild-generic1.jpg (Photo: KREM)

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – A Fairchild Airman was found dead in their dorm room around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fairchild officials.

Authorities said the Airman was assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Officials said name of the Airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have finished.

