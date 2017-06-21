Active shooter drill brings Airway Heights first responders together

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – First responders in Airway Heights participated in an active shooter drill at Sunset Elementary Wednesday.
The exact scenario they encountered was a surprise to them.
Multiple first responder participated in the drill. That included members of the Airway Heights Fire Department, Airway Heights Police Department, American Medical Response, Fire District 10, Cheney School District, Eastern Washington University Police and Fairchild Air Force Base began the drill at 8:30 a.m.
The City of Airway Heights assembled a team of experts for the event. Officials said this moved beyond classroom training for professionals to offer an opportunity to actively participate in an emergency scenario in a school environment. First responders worked to create a local plan for survival and post-event recovery.
They brought in a third party to craft the exact scenario. That included where the shooter was where the victims were, how many victims, how injured they were.
A active shooter drill for local law enforcement and first responders in Airway Heights looks and sounds very real. Only a drill. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/8n3AgVgB2d— althepal530 (@althepal530) June 21, 2017
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs