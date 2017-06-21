Active shooter drill brings Airway Heights first responders together

"Victims" of the drill were made-up with fake blood.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – First responders in Airway Heights participated in an active shooter drill at Sunset Elementary Wednesday.

The exact scenario they encountered was a surprise to them.

Multiple first responder participated in the drill. That included members of the Airway Heights Fire Department, Airway Heights Police Department, American Medical Response, Fire District 10, Cheney School District, Eastern Washington University Police and Fairchild Air Force Base began the drill at 8:30 a.m.

The City of Airway Heights assembled a team of experts for the event. Officials said this moved beyond classroom training for professionals to offer an opportunity to actively participate in an emergency scenario in a school environment. First responders worked to create a local plan for survival and post-event recovery.

They brought in a third party to craft the exact scenario. That included where the shooter was where the victims were, how many victims, how injured they were.

"These drills are important so we all know what each other is going to do. We need to be able to work together in order to provide the safest environment not only for our citizens, but for our partners that we work with," said Mitch Metzger, Airway Heights Fire Department Chief.

The active shooter drill brought together different stakeholders to experience the scenario, then discussed how first responders could work to plan for these scenarios.

A active shooter drill for local law enforcement and first responders in Airway Heights looks and sounds very real. Only a drill. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/8n3AgVgB2d — althepal530 (@althepal530) June 21, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV