A marijuana grower's perspective on clean air fees

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local marijuana grower uses several methods, including his own design, to reduce odors emitted by his operation. In every building and greenhouse where marijuana was growing there were filters.

After an overwhelming amount of odor complaints since the production of marijuana became legal in 2014, the Spokane Clean Air Agency has adopted new rules for marijuana producers and processors.

"There should be a smell in here, however we contain that with ozone generators, precipitators, and carbon filters," said the grower.

The precipitator, he explained, "causes the smell molecules to cling to themselves and drop to the ground."

He has changed the plants his operation grows. "The northern lights is a fairly smelly strain and we got rid of it."

"I have invited the Spokane Clean Air Agency out here and they are in agreement with me that we are doing everything that can be done, which is their criteria," he shared.

As part of the new regulation SCAA said it, "requires operations to minimize the release of air contaminants but methods of control are not specified to allow for site specific flexibility."

Marijuana growers join the long list of businesses like coffee roasters, paper mills, and sewage plants that are charged an annual fee by the SCAA.

All air from where the marijuana was growing is filtered through an ozone generator which reacts with the smell to eliminate it. "I have added a skirt so that it would have a longer time to mix with ozone," he explained.

"I think we have found a balance. Most of our neighbors around here don't have a problem with this. It's mainly one person. We are doing our best to be good neighbors."

For more detailed information of Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s rules for marijuana production & processing click here.

