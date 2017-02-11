KREM
90-year-old woman ok after car flips on South Hill

Staff , KREM 7:00 PM. PST February 11, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police said at least four cars were involved in a crash on Sumner near Bernard Saturday night.

As of 6:50 p.m. Sumner was closed because of the crash.

One car rolled over on its hood. Officials said a 90-year-old woman was trapped in the car that rolled over. They said she was not badly hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The other cars involved didn’t appear to have a lot of damage.

Authorities said the cause of the crash was likely ice on the road. A deicer truck was on scene to help clear the roadway. 

Back on December 23, more than 20 cars got stuck at this intersection due to icy and snowy conditions. 

