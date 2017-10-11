8th Avenue in Spokane Valley closed after fatal crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man died after his car apparently crossed the center lane and went into a deep ditch near 8th Avenue and Havana on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told deputies the vehicle appeared to be speeding as it traveled west on 8th Avenue, before it crossed into the eastbound lane and into the ditch.

Officials closed 8th Avenue between Havana and Custer for several hours Monday as they investigated.

The adult male driver was the only victim in the crash, and he has not yet been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiners Office.

Officials said they do not know what happened prior to the crash or what caused the driver to leave the roadway. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has information regarding what happened prior to the crash is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, and reference #10136998.

SCSO: Fatal crash at 8th between Havana and Custer. The road is closed, drivers asked to avoid the area for next few hours. — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) October 11, 2017

