73-year-old Spokane man missing for a week found safe

photo by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Spokane County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Oregon State Parks have contacted a man missing for more than a week and found him to be safe.

George W. Williams, 73, was reported missing on the morning of July 6, according to SCSO.

His wife noticed he was not at their house and their motor home was gone around three in the morning. They live in the 9100 block of North Wall.

His wife had been worried for his welfare because she said he has made concerning statements in the past and has been having memory problems lately.

Wednesday, SCSO said in a statement that Oregon State Parks had contacted Williams and found “he is safe and not in need of assistance.”

© 2017 KREM-TV