73-year-old man missing from Spokane home

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

George W. Williams was reported missing on the morning of July 6, according to the SCSO. His wife noticed he was not at their house and their motor home was gone around three in the morning. They live in the 9100 block of North Wall.

His wife is worried for his welfare because she said he has made concerning statements in the past and has been having memory problems lately. She believes there are at least two handguns in the motorhome and that her husband has access to cash, but she said he does not have his cell phone or his medication.

Williams may be in their motorhome and has been known to frequent state parks, camping areas and casinos. His wife still has not heard from him and it is unknown if he is still in the area.

George is a white male, six feet tall and 195 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He may be driving or staying in a white and brown 2004 R-Vision Motorhome with Washington license plates (AZY4296).

If you see George Williams or know his location please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and use his reference #10087100.

