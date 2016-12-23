KREM
20 cars stuck on South Hill road

Staff , KREM 7:34 PM. PST December 23, 2016

SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 20 cars and a bus got stuck on South Bernard Friday evening.

Law enforcement was working to clear the road. Many of the cars were completely turned around. Drivers said they've been stuck for several hours. Spokane Police said they don't know how long it will take to remove the cars. 

Spokane Police said you should avoid driving if you can because the roads are getting icy and hard to navigate. 

