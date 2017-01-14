2 on Your Side helps get man's heat turned back on

SPOKANE, Wash. – When the weather gets this cold you cannot go for too long without a working heater.

A man contacted 2 on Your Side this week and we knew we had to get him some help.

He wrote, "I've seen on your show before where you look into things and get help for people. I'm in a real hardship. My furnace has gone out. Most nights my house is in the low 40s."

It turns out, he did not qualify for help from SNAP, and other programs were not able to assist either.

So KREM 2’s Whitney Ward called her good friend Ken Oveson, from RDI Heating in Hayden. He has helped other people in similar situations in our area. He told her, it was no problem and he would go check the issue right away.

By Friday afternoon, he and his crew had fixed that broken furnace free of charge. The 2 On Your Side viewer then wrote back saying, "I just want to let you know how grateful we are you got our heater working. Thank you very much."

