1:30 PM: City of Spokane officials address Ice Ribbon injury

Brian Coddington from the City of Spokane is slated to answer questions about the incident at the ice ribbon at Riverfront Park at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The City of Spokane initially reported the injured skater had passed away from their injuries, but then later issued a correction and said the skater was in critical condition.

The City of Spokane has not released the identity of the skater, and said they are conducting a review of the incident and safety processes at the ice ribbon.

The ice ribbon will remain open during the investigation, and had helmets available Monday for skaters.

