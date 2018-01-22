KREM
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

1:30 PM: City of Spokane officials address Ice Ribbon injury

KREM Breaking News

Staff , KREM 1:54 PM. PST January 22, 2018

Brian Coddington from the City of Spokane is slated to answer questions about the incident at the ice ribbon at Riverfront Park at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The City of Spokane initially reported the injured skater had passed away from their injuries, but then later issued a correction and said the skater was in critical condition.

The City of Spokane has not released the identity of the skater, and said they are conducting a review of the incident and safety processes at the ice ribbon.

The ice ribbon will remain open during the investigation, and had helmets available Monday for skaters.

© 2018 KREM-TV

KREM

Riverfront Park's ice ribbon now offering free helmets

KREM

Ice skater in critical condition after injury at Riverfront Park's ice ribbon

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories