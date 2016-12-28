13-year-old rape suspect in custody, 10-year-old victim back under youth center's care

Abandoned home in Indian Trail where a 13-year-old is accused of raping a 10-year-old (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A 13-year-old Indian Trail boy is facing charges of first degree rape after being accused of sexually assaulting a 10 –year-old girl.

Police said the victim and suspect both lived at the Excelsior group home, and on Christmas Eve, the 10-year-old victim escaped the facility with a friend. They went to a nearby abandoned home and spent the night.

The victim told police at some point, the 13-year-old suspect showed up and assaulted her twice.

PREVIOUS: 13-year-old accused of raping 10-year-old in Indian Trail

KREM 2 reached out to Excelsior Youth Center, and officials there could not speak much on the investigation, since both the victim and suspect are minors.

Officials were able to confirm the 10-year-old is back under Excelsior’s care and is being consoled.

According to 911 records, police received about 200 calls from Excelsior Youth Center this month alone, the bulk of them in regards to missing or runaway kids.

CEO Andrew Hill said Wednesday they are required by law to call police anytime a youth in their care tries to run away, but most incidents are resolved before police interview. In that case, they have to call again to inform police of the resolved situation, accounting for two calls.

Hill said they did call and report both kids as runaways when the rape is said to have taken place. He also said they are working with law enforcement and legislators to improve the way emergency runaways are handled.

Currently, Hill said, they are not allowed to physically restrain a child who is running away.

According to Washington State law, if the 13-year-old suspect is found guilty of first degree rape, he could be sentenced to 2.5 years in custody. The suspect is currently set to be tried in juvenile court.

(© 2016 KREM)