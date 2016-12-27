13-year-old accused of raping 10-year-old in Indian Trail

Abandoned home in Indian Trail where a 13-year-old is accused of raping a 10-year-old (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 13-year-old boy is facing charges of first degree rape.

Police said his victim was just 10-years-old. Officials said it happened in an abandoned home in Indian Trail.

Police said the victim and suspect both lived at the Excelsior group home. On Christmas Eve, the 10-year-old victim slipped out of the facility with a friend. They both went to the abandoned home where they spent the night.

At some point during the evening, the 13-year-old suspect showed up. The victim told police she was awakened when the 13-year-old got on top of her and demanded sex. According to court documents, the boy weighs twice the weight of the victim. The 10-year-old told police she was then raped twice.

When she arrived back at Excelsior, she told staff what happened and they alerted police. The victim was then taken to the hospital and doctors concluded she had been sexually assaulted.

When interviewed by police, court documents said the boy admitted to having sex with the girl. The suspect is not being identified because of his age.

