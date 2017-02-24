City of Spokane outlines plan to battle potholes

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The City of Spokane announced a new plan for how they will deal with the excessive amount of potholes in the area this season.

This weekend, the city will begin testing new material to fill the potholes. They said they hope it patches up the holes for a longer period of time.

Next week, the city plans to bring in more equipment to fill the potholes. They said similar equipment has already been used in Idaho.

City Street Director says they're bringing in a new piece of equipment for longer lasting pothole repair. pic.twitter.com/BZCsMvAOWu — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 24, 2017

"Of course, extraordinary times call for different ways to approach this stuff," said one official. "We've seen a tremendous amount of potholes, more than we have seen in the past years."

Inland Asphalt is also stepping up to help. Mayor David Condon said they are opening so crews can get more asphalt to fill potholes.

City of Spokane is holding a press conference to announce its plan to deal with potholes. pic.twitter.com/6xxz3RfV39 — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 24, 2017

City crews will reevaluate the plan on Monday after seeing how the weekend goes. The City Council said they will also consider adjusting the budget to fix the roads if needed.

