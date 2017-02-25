1-3 inches of snow expected Saturday night in Spokane area

Manito Park snow

SPOKANE, Wash. – When will the snow go away? The answer is not this weekend.

The National Weather Service expects snow to start falling around the Spokane area after 10 p.m. Saturday. They’re expecting between one to three inches to fall.

Prolonged period of ❄️️ showers begins tonight and continues into Monday. Additional accumulation for ID PH into mid next week #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/7F3nCUbFsM — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 25, 2017

It’s not going to stop there. They believe snow will continue to fall through Monday. By Sunday, there could be about four inches of snow on the ground in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Those areas will probably get another two to three inches on Monday.

The snow chances won’t let up. There are slight chances of snow Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

So get those shovels ready and take it slow on the roads.

