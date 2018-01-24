Spokane city leaders create suicide prevention task force

SPOKANE, Wash. - This week, Spokane city leaders approved the formation of the Suicide Prevention Task Force, which will begin life-saving work alongside local organizations next month.

Local LGBTQ groups and Spokane’s NAACP chapter have already agreed to participate.

Spokane Human Rights Commission chair John Lemus said these groups’ voices are an important part of the conversation.

In 2017, 91 people lost their lives to suicide in Spokane.

The task force will focus its efforts on the Monroe Street Bridge, the source of 380 suicide calls between 2005 and 2017. Discussions will focus on adding features like netting below the bridge.

The number of suicides in Spokane has remained virtually unchanged for three years and the task force hopes to decrease the number of people who become statistics.



