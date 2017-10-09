Spokane celebrates second Indigenous Peoples' Day

People cheer during Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations on October 13, 2014 in Seattle Wash. Eariler that day Seattle Mayor Ed Murray signed a resolution designating the day to be Indigenous Peoples' Day. (Photo by David Ryder, Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Monday was the second time Spokane celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day.

In August 2016, the Spokane City Council voted to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Last year, more than 100 people attended the Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration in Spokane.

This year the Moscow City Council also voted to change the name to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1937.

City of Spokane officials said parking meters do not have to be plugged on Monday because of the holiday. Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as normal.

