Spark Central provides no cost learning opportunities

Spark Central

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spark Central is a Spokane non-profit that believes that family income should never be a barrier to creative learning opportunities.

Last July, Spark Center and Ink Art Space merged together to create Spark Central. It is being called the library of the future, a creative space for all ages to learn.

“Our mission is to really ignite creativity, innovation, and imagination of all ages,” said Executive Director Brooke Matson.

Spark Central offers creative programs, innovative technology and tools that the community can use at no cost. Some of the learning tools that they offer are iPads, robotics, books, free internet and ways to learn coding. Spark Central offer programs that are similar to after school activities, but without the cost.

“Youth born into poverty, by the time those kids hit 6th grade there is a 6,000 hour learning gap between their more fortunate peers. That’s because those more fortunate peers, their families spend an average of $7,000 per child per year on extracurricular activities,” said Development Coordinator Kate Reed.

Not everybody has the opportunity to code, use robotics or play with the latest technology. The idea is to provide ways for students to find their creative power and close that achievement gap on their own.

West Central Publishing Union also partnered with Spark Central. They published the first page of a story “Snoz in Time” and students are able to fill in the rest of the story on their own.

Programs like a pilot field trip, feature Sir Hamish Snozzelwit III or Snoz. Students submit their creative stories to Snoz for publication. pic.twitter.com/hnvyxw746L — Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) February 2, 2017

There are creative leaders and volunteers in the community who help curate and make everything possible. You can learn more about Spark Center here.

(© 2017 KREM)