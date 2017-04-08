Slide near Oso closes SR 530 at milepost 36

An unstable hillside shut down SR 530 near Oso Friday night. Photo: Department of Natural Resources.

State Route 530 closed both directions Friday night after an unstable hillside threatened the highway.

Washington State Patrol reported a slide on the south side of SR 530 about 8 p.m. between mileposts 35 and 36 near Oso.

SR 530 will be closed all night, according to Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Shari Ireton.

In the morning, geologists will be able to investigate and reevaluate the danger of the hillside, Ireton said.

"There has not been a large landslide," Ireton said. "What there has been is a slow moving hillside."

Geologists are set up at Oso fire station and will examine the area at daylight. pic.twitter.com/8TxaVWMkkA — Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) April 8, 2017

No structures have been impacted and no injuries have been reported.

One house in the path of the slide and 10 homes near Whitman Road have all been notified of a voluntary evacuation as a precaution.

Area affected by voluntary evacuation off of SR530. No injuries, no property damage. Evacuation and road closure a precaution. pic.twitter.com/Q6SoU39s9H — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 8, 2017

Crews investigated the "slow moving slide" after citizens noticed cracks three days ago in a roadway that runs up the hillside south of SR 530.

"Earlier in the day geologists from the Department of Natural Resources went up on the hillside...to inspect a road that citizens had reported had some cracking and some land movement," Ireton said.

The slide is two miles west of the 2014 Oso landslide that killed 43 people and destroyed 49 homes and structures.

"What happened in 2014 was a tragedy that deeply impacted this community, and that is one reason why we’re taking these precautions this evening," Ireton said.

