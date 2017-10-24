Ski Idaho offers free ski passports for fifth and sixth graders

Photo:Ski Idaho

MCCALL, Idaho—An Idaho ski program has been making it easier for grade school kids to hit the slopes for 20 years.

The Idaho Ski Areas Association, or Ski Idaho, offers a Fifth and Sixth Grade Ski-Free Passport Program for students in those grades to ski for free.

The Ski Passports allow fifth graders to ski three free days and sixth graders to ski two free days at participating Idaho ski resorts.

Ski Idaho official, Tony Harrison said fifth and sixth graders were the perfect age for the program because that is the age where kids are fast learners.

“That age group where they learn really fast and are also creating habits for an active lifestyle,” said Harrison.

The passports are not only for Idaho student, anyone from any state or country can get one.

Harrison said they encourage people from all over to get the passports.

“We love it when people from out of state sign up. That usually means families are coming out to explore Idaho slopes,” said Harrison.

Parents can complete an application for the ski passports on the Ski Idaho website. There is a $15 processing fee.

A list of mountains and more information can be found online.

