Work continues at Lookout Pass expansion project

WALLACE, Idaho – Lookout Pass continues to work on a major expansion project as the days grow shorter and temperatures drop.

The new Lookout Pass Tamarack Trail project is now 50 percent complete. It will be a new, one-mile intermediate run. Tamarack Trail will take off from Rainbow Ridge and arc back to This-Way/That-Way to bring skiers to the bottom of Chair 2, Timber Wolf.

The expansion project will take years, but Lookout Pass officials said they plan to open Tamarack as soon as there is enough snow.

Phase one of the expansion was approved by the United States Forest Service and includes two additional 6,200-foot peaks west and southwest of the existing ski area. Officials said the master plan also adds two new chair lifts to the summit of Eagle Peak and will give access to 14 runs.

Lookout Pass will also build a new 20,000 square-foot base lodge. Officials said this new lodge will not replace the existing lodge which is the oldest continuously operating ski lodge in Idaho. The plan also includes 130 additional parking spaces.

© 2017 KREM-TV