Woman found dead in Mullan house fire

MULLAN, Idaho – A 53-year-old woman was found dead after a fire broke out in her home Thursday morning.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls around 6:45 a.m. about a fire on Oregon Street.

Members of Mullan Volunteer Fire and Fire District 1 worked to put the fire out and were able to keep it from spreading to other homes.

Officials said Sandra Allison, 53, was found dead inside the home while crews were working to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire and Allison’s death is still under investigation.

