Silver Mountain celebrates 50th anniversary with annual 'Jackass Day'

Silver Mountain snow (Photo: KREM)

KELLOGG, Idaho – Silver Mountain Resort is celebrating its 50th ski season on Friday.

Every year on the resort’s anniversary, they host Jackass Day. This year is expected to be big!

"Jackass, Silverhorn, Silver Mountain and the whole Silver Valley have had their share of challenges over the years, and it is due to a lot of dedicated people that we are here to celebrate our 50th birthday. It should be a great party on the hill to commemorate the achievement," says General Manager, Jeff Colburn

Silver Mountain will be offering retro priced $12 lift tickets all day long. Lift tickets will also be good for night skiing until 9:00 p.m. There will be an extra late tubing session from 5-7 p.m.

Ski Shack, Summit Northwest Ministries and Silver Mountain Terrain Park have teamed up to run the Jams 4 Cans Rail Jam, which will take place under the lights in the lower gondola terminal starting at 7:00 p.m. The entry fee is 15 cans.

There will also be a Retro Outfit Contest in Moguls beginning at 8:00 p.m. The winner will receive a $50 cash prize. Fireworks will start at 9:00 p.m. and there will be live music from 8-11 p.m. in Moguls and Noah’s Canteen.

Silver Mountain Resort Live Cam Silver Mountain Resort Live Cam from KREM2 in Spokane, Washington

Resort leaders said Silver Mountain Resort first opened in 1968 under the name "Jackass Ski Bowl," by the "Fabulous Valley Development Corporation," a group made up of 12 Valley residents and sole proprietors. Resort leaders said at the time they had just one chair lift.

The resort switched owners a few times and by the 1990s it was renamed Silver Mountain Resort. Then the expansion began. Resort leaders said the city of Kellogg renamed the original Jackass Chair to Chair 4 and expanded the ski area adding three more chair lifts, the Mountain House, the gondola, Timbers restaurant, a parking lot, new ski runs and more.

© 2018 KREM-TV