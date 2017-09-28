Shoshone Co. deputy involved car chase

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho—A high speed chase near Osburn ended in the arrest of a 40-year-old man Wednesday night.

Authorities reported Jarrett Baker was arrested by a deputy and is facing multiple felony charges and misdemeanor charges.

Reports said he was arrested after Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a battery call in Silverton.

Shortly after the Deputy arrived to take the victim’s statement, the victim noticed a black Honda Civic driving past the scene which he identified as the suspect of the battery, according to reports.

Authorities said the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but they fled the scene.

