Power outage impacts Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office 911 lines

UPDATE: Officials said the outage has been fixed and lines are back up and running.

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho -- The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office experienced a power outage Friday morning, causing 911 phone lines to go down.

People needing emergency assistance are asked to use the texting 911 line. People in the Osburn area can contact Shoshone County Fire District 1 at 208-752-1101. Kellogg and Pinehurst residents are asked to call Fire District 2 at 208-784-1188. The dispatch line is also available at 208-512-4090.

