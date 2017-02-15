Pinehurst looks to declare emergency due to water problems

080811_kitchen_sink.jpg (Photo: KREM)

PINEHURST, Idaho – The City of Pinehurst will move forward with declaring an emergency as 21 homes and five businesses remain without their main water source.

Pinehurst water district officials say frozen water mains and service lines have cut off water to those homes and businesses. It has been 25 days since some Pinehurst residents have been hooked up to their own water systems. While many of them now are hooked up to other sources of water, water district leaders said they are hoping to find a resolution to be able to fix what is damaged so people can be hooked up to their own water again.

Out of the 21 homes affected all but two are able to hook up to a neighbor's water system. Five business including the local Public library are without water. While the Pinehurst water district has helped people get access to showers and bottled water, they are still looking for a more permanent solution.

Pinehurst Water District Board Chairman Bruce Rumpel said the problem is the wet ground froze, freezing water lines and potentially damaging those lines. Now county and state officials are working on getting funding to get the water back pumping.

Officials said first they must wait for the ground to fully thaw so engineers can see what damage has been done. If there’s damager, they will get an estimate on the cost of the repairs to the water lines. Then, the water district will reach out to county and state entities for funding. After that, hopefully they can move forward with the work to restore water to all the homes and business affected. Rumpel said resolving this issue will take some time.

"I feel bad for them, I wish I could do more. But it can't be dug up and just fixed. You can't snap your fingers and it's fixed, and it's too bad," said Rumpel.

Rumpel said Shoshone County commissioners are expected to declare an emergency in Pinehurst in hopes of getting the ball rolling to restore the water.

