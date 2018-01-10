Pinehurst Elementary closes for the week following 'excessive absences'

Students in classroom (Photo: KTVB)

PINEHURST, Idaho -- The Kellogg School District announced Tuesday that Pinehurst Elementary School will be closed Wednesday through Friday following excessive absences. The absences are due to illness.

Flu cases have been on the rise in both Idaho and Washington. Health officials said 13 people in Idaho have died from the flu. Five of those deaths were reported in one week.

The district stressed the closure is only for Pinehurst Elementary. Other district schools are continuing to be monitored.

Classes will resume Monday.

