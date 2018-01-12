Mullan man arrested in connection to shots being fired at houses

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

MULLAN, Idaho – A man was arrested Friday night in connection to an ongoing investigation about shots being fired at houses in Mullan.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the Osburn Police Department executed a warrant at a home on 502 Pine Street. Officials said the warrant pertained to shots being fire in the direction of occupied homes in the Pine Street area that has been going on since December.

Authorities said Kurt Morozko was detained and later charged with felony and misdemeanor charges to include unlawful discharge of a firearm, malicious injury to property, drug charges and paraphernalia charges.



