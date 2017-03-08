Missing man, dog rescued by helicopter in Shoshone Co.

Crews rescue missing man in Shoshone County (Photo: KREM)

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho -- A man who went missing in Shoshone County was found alive around noon Wednesday.

Officials said Jay Deming was rescued by a helicopter in the Lost Creek area. He was then transported to life flight and was taken to the hospital. Authorities said he was severely hypothermic. They believe his dog may have helped him keep warm.

Deming's dog was also found alive. The dog was taken by rescue crews on the ground.

Deming was last seen Monday at 6:00 p.m. when he went looking for his dog.

