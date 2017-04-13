Missing Kellogg woman found dead in river

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

KELLOGG, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff has identified the woman who was found dead in the Coeur d’Alene River on Wednesday.

Officials said Karen Orchard was found by a fisherman in the south fork of the river between Kellogg and Smelterville. They said she had gone missing from her home in Kellogg back on March 25.

Authorities said further information will not be released until the medical examiner completes an autopsy.

