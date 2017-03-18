Man who broke out of Shoshone Co. jail in 2015 wanted again

Roy Bieluch (Photo: KREM)

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A man who once escaped the Shoshone County jail back in 2015 is wanted by law enforcement again.

The Shoshone County Sheriff said authorities attempted to arrest Roy Bieluch for an active warrant Friday night. Officials said he fled in a car and law enforcement lost him. His vehicle was found about 20 minutes later.

Bieluch has an extensive criminal history. Back in February 2015, authorities said he escaped the Shoshone County Jail. After days of searching, he was eventually shot by a homeowner and arrested.

If you have any information on Bieluch's location please contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-556-1114 prompt #1 or call 911.

