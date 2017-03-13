Lucky Friday miners on strike

MULLAN, Idaho – Miners from the Lucky Friday Mine in Mullan, Idaho announced a strike against Hecla Mining Company at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Members from United Steelworkers Local 5114 voted 230 yes votes to 2 no votes in favor of the strike.

/p>

USW Local 5114 President Phil Epler said the union has been negotiating with Hecla since their 2010 Collective Bargaining Agreement expire in May 2016.

“The company wants to do some radical changes to our CBA that has been established over generations,” said Epler.

Lucky Friday miners announce strike. (Photo: David Roose, David Roose)

Epler said the changes include scheduling changes and recall rights cuts.

“Miners, under our current system, have a say in where they work and their schedules,” said Epler.

Epler said Hecla wants to control scheduling and miners are not comfortable with the changes.

Hecla Mining Company released the following statement:

“We are very disappointed in USW Local 5114’s decision to walk out,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO of Hecla. “We appreciate our work force and our last, best and final offer provides competitive benefits but also provides the flexibility necessary to operate a mine successfully in a changing economic and regulatory environment.”

© 2017 KREM-TV