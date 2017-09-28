Kellogg PD: Man threatens to steal Avista car if they continue to 'rob' him

avista power crews 8.jpg (Photo: KREM)

KELLOGG, Idaho -- The Kellogg Police Department contacted an upset man this week about a threat he reportedly made to local utility company, Avista.

According to the Kellogg Police Department's Facebook page, the man threatened to steal one of Avista's cars if they continued to "rob" him.

Officers spoke with him and advised him of some of the consequences of his threats.

KPD reported that the man assured officers the threats would never happen again.

