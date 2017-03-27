Kellogg police search for missing women

Karen Orchard, 62 was last seen on Saturday. (Photo: KREM)

KELLOGG, Idaho --- Kellogg police are searching for a missing and elderly female on Monday.

Karen Orchard, 62, was last seen on Saturday afternoon by her neighbors. She has dementia, according to Kellogg police officials.

Orchard cannot drive and does not own a vehicle. Police officials said Orchard has taken off before and may be hitchhiking.

Kellogg PD are looking for Karen Orchard, 62. She is missing & is considered endangered. Last seen Saturday. May be hitchhiking. pic.twitter.com/8PA267UXj1 — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 27, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV