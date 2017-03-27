KREM
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Kellogg police search for missing women

Staff , KREM 12:12 PM. PDT March 27, 2017

KELLOGG, Idaho --- Kellogg police are searching for a missing and elderly female on Monday.

Karen Orchard, 62, was last seen on Saturday afternoon by her neighbors. She has dementia, according to Kellogg police officials.

Orchard cannot drive and does not own a vehicle. Police officials said Orchard has taken off before and may be hitchhiking. 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories