Injured logger flown to nearby medical center after incident near Prichard

Photo: Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho—A 28-year-old Montana man was life flighted from a logging job site Thursday after he was injured by “snag” Thursday.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office officials said T.J. Cooper from Missoula sustained multiple injuries at a job site east of Beaver Creek Road near Prichard, Idaho.

SCSO authorities said Cooper was injured while falling trees at the job site.

Multiple agencies responded to the site where they then transported Cooper to Kootenai Medical Center, said reports.



