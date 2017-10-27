Idaho man holds suspected burglar at gun point, waits for law enforcement

. (Photo: KING)

PINEHURST, Idaho—A Pinehurst homeowner held a suspected burglar at gun point until law enforcement arrived on scene.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dispatched to Sunset Drive on a theft call.

SCSO officials said when the deputy arrived on scene the 39-year-old homeowner had caught the suspect in his backyard with his property.

SCSO officials said the man held the suspect at gun point while he waited for law enforcement to arrive.

Law enforcement reported the suspect was taken into custody and charged with burglary and attempted grand theft.

