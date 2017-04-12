Fisherman finds woman's body in river near Kellogg

Sirens. (Photo: KREM.com)

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho – A woman’s body was found in a river bed near Kellogg Tuesday, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said the body was found by a fisherman between Kellogg and Smelterville.

Authorities are working to confirm the woman’s identity and determine how she died.

This is the second time in a week that someone fishing in North Idaho has found a body.

