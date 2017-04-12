KREM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Fisherman finds woman's body in river near Kellogg

Taylor Viydo , KREM 10:53 AM. PDT April 12, 2017

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho – A woman’s body was found in a river bed near Kellogg Tuesday, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said the body was found by a fisherman between Kellogg and Smelterville.

Authorities are working to confirm the woman’s identity and determine how she died.

This is the second time in a week that someone fishing in North Idaho has found a body. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories