Fisherman finds woman's body in river near Kellogg

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho – A woman’s body was found in a river bed near Kellogg Tuesday, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.
SCSO said the body was found by a fisherman between Kellogg and Smelterville.
Authorities are working to confirm the woman’s identity and determine how she died.
This is the second time in a week that someone fishing in North Idaho has found a body.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs