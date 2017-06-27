KREM
SFD rescues man who jumped from Greene Street Bridge

Staff , KREM 1:38 PM. PDT June 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department responded to a call that a man jumped into the Spokane River from Greene Street Bridge Tuesday.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tweeted about the incident, saying a full response marine rescue was underway. SFD said the man, who has yet to be identified, refused rescue services.

Shane Cantrell reported the incident after seeing the man jump off the bridge. Cantrell said it looked like the man was arguing with his significant other and jumped into the river after he said he couldn’t take it anymore.

The man in the river asked Spokane Police on scene to look up how many times he’s called for domestic violence.

Rescue crews were able to get the man out of the river. 

