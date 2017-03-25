Uber to allow teen passengers with pilot program

Uber launched a new pilot program in three cities, including Seattle, which allows minors to be passengers.

The program allows teens to use a family account to take unaccompanied rides.

However there are concerns there aren't enough safety measures in place to protect teens or drivers.

"I thought immediately about the increased risk and liability on the risk as an Uber driver, and then I thought immediately as a mother as a risk of the children involved," said Danielle Goddessman, who has been an Uber driver in Seattle since the end of 2016.

She's concerned that if she picks up a minor under Uber's new teen pilot program, she'll be liable if a teen gets violent or does something illegal.

"If we tell them to vacate the vehicle or leave them on the side of the road, we could get charged possibly with child endangerment and abandonment," she said.

An Uber spokesperson said its rides are insured at least $1 million in the U.S., and the coverage does not change for rides on teen accounts.

“Regarding dealing with an unruly teen, like all Uber riders, teens are expected to abide by our Community Guidelines and if we’re notified that a teen rider has violated them, he or she can lose access to their accounts,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “If a driver still doesn’t want to transport teens, they can reach out to Uber support through the app to opt out of the teen pilot."

As a mother herself, Goddessman’s also concerned that Uber isn't adding additional screening requirements for drivers who accept teen passengers. She also doesn't think Uber needs to set up additional requirements for drivers under the pilot program.

"Working in healthcare or even volunteering at my daughter’s school, I'd have to be fingerprinted,” Goddessman said. “I feel it's incredibly easy to become an Uber driver."

Another mother and Uber driver said she's relived Uber finally allows teens to ride.

"It's just going to help so many moms so many people who just can’t get out of work, and they just need to get their kid picked up from school and take them to practice," said Katrina Obata.

She also doesn't think Uber needs to set up additional requirements for drivers.

"If a parent is confident putting their kid in the car then I'm okay with that,” Obata said. “Do people get their babysitters fingerprinted? Drivers who have doing this for a while and they have to be experienced and have good ratings. You can trust them."

